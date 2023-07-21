Create New Account
One man's lifework paradise
Brachaim's
During the California heat wave of 1906, Baldassare Forestiere dug a home underground with just a pickax and shovel. He spent 40 years excavating 10 acres of rooms, tunnels, a chapel, an underground aquarium, and courtyards to experiment with underground farming. https://undergroundgardens.com/

