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LET'S FINISH THE GREAT COMMISSION!
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0 view • January 14, 2022
IT'S TIME TO FINISH THE GREAT COMMISSION!
Follow this link to participate! https://theidmi.org/donations/asia-2021-3/
Ask yourself, "how much money do I spend on finishing the great commission and reaching the most unreached?"
If it's less than you think The Lord want's it to be, then this is an opportunity for you.
Follow this link to participate! https://theidmi.org/donations/asia-2021-3/
Ask yourself, "how much money do I spend on finishing the great commission and reaching the most unreached?"
If it's less than you think The Lord want's it to be, then this is an opportunity for you.
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