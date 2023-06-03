Create New Account
The great resist armed rebellion counter revolution RISE UP! 2023-06-03 13-59
67 views
Perfect Society
Published 15 hours ago |

DeSantis signs death penalty law for child rapists in Florida

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/05/desantis-signs-death-penalty-law-for-child-rapists-in-florida/

Inconvenient Truth: 32 Climate Predictions Proven False | Facts Matter - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1e5HAZo4iw&t=6s

EyesIsWatchin

https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f

Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

adrenochromocracy value in Gematria is 888

https://www.gematrix.org/?word=adrenochromocracy

Spanish flu - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu

Twitter BANS the Term "Groomer" - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_o6cuuzRZ0

Twitter bans calling trans and non-binary people 'groomer'

https://www.thepinknews.com/2022/07/22/groomer-twitter-hate-speech-slur/

10k? 20k? Half a million? When it comes to crowds, size is everything at protests

https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/10k-20k-half-a-million-when-it-comes-to-crowds-size-is-everything-20211125-p59c3j.html

🔵 The Wake Up Project (Covid-19) @Adverse

https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c?view=content

Chronophilia - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronophilia

Catastrophic Contagion

https://catastrophiccontagion.centerforhealthsecurity.org/

Tabletop Exercises | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises

Keywords
jewsgenocideresistancenew world orderdepopulation2024adrenochromejesuitsbilderbergprotestsbill gatespopulation reductionronmasonsknights of maltaworld economic forumdesantiswef4th industrial revolutionschwabyou will own nothingthe great resistcatastrophic contagionarmed rebelliondeath penalty pedophiles murderers measures

