US military in ‘Israel’s pocket’ - retired US Lt. Col. Daniel Davis

US military in ‘Israel’s pocket’ – ex-US Army officer

Donald Trump is “obviously getting lots of pressure from the likes of Mike Pompeo, Lindsey Graham, and Jack Keane,” retired US Lt. Col. Daniel Davis points out, referring to what he calls “Trump’s Israel-First Iran War.”

He notes that these hawks “barely even give an excuse anymore other than this thin gruel, ‘Oh it's those poor protesters that we helped stir up’ and that their bodies were useful fodder” for whipping up Western emotions to justify Israel’s attack on Iran.