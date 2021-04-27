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Handgun 101: How to Safely Load and Unload a Semi-Auto Pistol and Magazine
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132 views • April 27, 2021
This is the first video in a new series of tutorials for new shooters and gun owners. Today we will cover how to safely load and unload a semi-auto pistol with just your hands, as well as loading with a loading assistant/speed loader. The instructor in this video is an Army vet with multiple professional firearms training certifications, over 35-years of experience with guns, and has been a professional firearms instructor in both military and civilian fields for over 7-years.
ALWAYS PLACE SAFETY FIRST DURING TRAINING!
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
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https://adigaarmory.com/
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ATTRIBUTION:
Song “Satisfaction Guaranteed” by Dan Lebowitz on YouTube Audio Library
Virus footage: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/18793-virus-cells-viruses-virus-cells-under-microscope-floating-in-fluid-with-blue-background
Riot Footage: https://www.pexels.com/video/people-throwing-fire-854366/
TAGS: how to load a pistol, 9mm magazine loader, how to use a magazine loader, how to use a glock speed loader, load and unload a glock, loading and unloading pistol magazines, load and unload handgun, basic pistol shooting fundamentals, basic pistol training, basic pistol operation, basic handgun training, basic handgun fundamentals, beginner handgun training, beginner firearm training, beginner pistol training,
ALWAYS PLACE SAFETY FIRST DURING TRAINING!
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
ATTRIBUTION:
Song “Satisfaction Guaranteed” by Dan Lebowitz on YouTube Audio Library
Virus footage: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/18793-virus-cells-viruses-virus-cells-under-microscope-floating-in-fluid-with-blue-background
Riot Footage: https://www.pexels.com/video/people-throwing-fire-854366/
TAGS: how to load a pistol, 9mm magazine loader, how to use a magazine loader, how to use a glock speed loader, load and unload a glock, loading and unloading pistol magazines, load and unload handgun, basic pistol shooting fundamentals, basic pistol training, basic pistol operation, basic handgun training, basic handgun fundamentals, beginner handgun training, beginner firearm training, beginner pistol training,
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