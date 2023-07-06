Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEWS UPDATE, PREDICTIONS FOR 2023 AND RECAP OF LEY LINES ARTICLE
channel image
Mass Awakening
39 Subscribers
24 views
Published Thursday

#leylines #energygrids #newsupdate #predictions #2023 #2023predictions


In this video, I provide news update regarding where we’re heading, some predictions for 2023 and also give you a recap of my last article about ley lines (where all the references are mentioned). As this article is massive with lots of references and images, I urge you to read it here: https://massawakening.org/ley-lines-earth-grids/

Other references:
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/sweden-dumps-agenda-2030/
https://rairfoundation.com/new-alberta-premiere-vows-to-end-government-relations-with-world-economic-forum-and-destory-qr-code-database/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-12-14-state-investigations-blackrock-vanguard-climate-tyranny-esg.html

https://prepareforchange.net/2021/08/07/only-two-companies-vanguard-and-blackrock-control-the-planet-while-worlds-richest-1-own-82-of-worlds-wealth/
Elizabeth April
https://youtu.be/waM5L4Ue-8c
Gregg and Ali Prescott Predictions
https://youtu.be/vFFm3prsdgg - tiny summary of the predictions
https://youtu.be/hGOXjd0yLto - the full prediction
https://youtu.be/Xds3eZPqFDU

Keywords
spiritualityancient historyley linesnews updatepredictions 2023energy lines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket