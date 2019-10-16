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Are legal canadian gun owners selling guns to criminals?
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110 views • October 16, 2019
CCFR YouTube channel
Uploaded on October 14 2019
This is what Justin Trudeau, Ralph Goodale and Bill Blair are saying...
Take a look at reality vs the fear-based politics of some of Canada's all-time worst leaders. Shameful.
www.gundebate.ca
www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on October 14 2019
This is what Justin Trudeau, Ralph Goodale and Bill Blair are saying...
Take a look at reality vs the fear-based politics of some of Canada's all-time worst leaders. Shameful.
www.gundebate.ca
www.firearmrights.ca
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