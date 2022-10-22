Sister Charista Tells of Her Encounter with Jesus and Mary & Her Vision of God's Throne In Heaven!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 10 hours ago Powerful testimony from the sisters of the Missionaries of the Mother of the Eucharist!
Full interview could be viewed here: https://youtu.be/lUKac-tA-eY
Find the sisters @Missionaries of Our Mother of the Eucharist
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6gRlk0oaTo