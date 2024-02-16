Create New Account
Aleksey Navalny dies in prison – penitentiary service
channel image
The Prisoner
8972 Subscribers
235 views
Published Yesterday

Russian political activist Alexey Navalny has died in jail in central Russia after falling ill during a walk, local authorities have said, adding that an investigation into the exact cause of his death was ongoing.

Navalny has been imprisoned since 2021, on multiple charges of contempt of court, fraud, and extremism-related charges.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
deathblood clotalexey navalny

logo

