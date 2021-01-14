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[Premiered Jan 13, 2021] TFR - 204 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson, Patricia Steere, and Paul Lindberg: Understanding Crypto And Staking In 2021
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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65 views • January 14, 2021
In this pre-recorded show, I interviewed Robbie Davidson and Paul Lindberg, talking about Crypto Currencies 101 and Axion.
If you'd like to order some crypto for yourself, please consider using my CoinBase referral link: https://www.coinbase.com/join/skiba_ne
If you use that link to buy or sell a minimum of $100 worth of crypto, both you and I will get $10 worth of free Bitcoin.
If you are interested in getting and staking Axion, please use this link:
https://stake.axion.network/auction?ref=0x6e0fb98c7267e7af58a921dbb3051dc67189ba0f

To learn more about all of this go to Axion Today's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTO3TUnZBFy1J9CF48UXDw

If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
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bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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bitcoincryptocurrencycryptocurrencyfinancerobbie davidsonpatricia steereaxion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy