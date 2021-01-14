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[Premiered Jan 13, 2021] TFR - 204 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson, Patricia Steere, and Paul Lindberg: Understanding Crypto And Staking In 2021
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65 views • January 14, 2021
In this pre-recorded show, I interviewed Robbie Davidson and Paul Lindberg, talking about Crypto Currencies 101 and Axion.
If you'd like to order some crypto for yourself, please consider using my CoinBase referral link: https://www.coinbase.com/join/skiba_ne
If you use that link to buy or sell a minimum of $100 worth of crypto, both you and I will get $10 worth of free Bitcoin.
If you are interested in getting and staking Axion, please use this link:
https://stake.axion.network/auction?ref=0x6e0fb98c7267e7af58a921dbb3051dc67189ba0f
To learn more about all of this go to Axion Today's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTO3TUnZBFy1J9CF48UXDw
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you'd like to order some crypto for yourself, please consider using my CoinBase referral link: https://www.coinbase.com/join/skiba_ne
If you use that link to buy or sell a minimum of $100 worth of crypto, both you and I will get $10 worth of free Bitcoin.
If you are interested in getting and staking Axion, please use this link:
https://stake.axion.network/auction?ref=0x6e0fb98c7267e7af58a921dbb3051dc67189ba0f
To learn more about all of this go to Axion Today's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTO3TUnZBFy1J9CF48UXDw
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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