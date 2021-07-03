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Mike Adams Explains the 2nd Phase of the Global Extermination Plan
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740 views • July 03, 2021
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones to reveal how the 'COVID pandemic,' along with future bio-warfare attacks, will be used to weaken the United States before a physical invasion takes place to establish a communist new world order.
https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://naturalnews.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
https://banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://naturalnews.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
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