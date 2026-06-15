How Ukraine’s Fixation On Konstantinovka Opened The Door To Disaster

On the night of June 15, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine’s largest cities. According to Ukrainian sources, 611 kamikaze drones of various types and at least 70 missiles were fired at Ukrainian targets. Military facilities in Kyiv were among the main targets of the attack. In addition to the drones, at least 30 ballistic missile strikes were recorded. In northern Kyiv, 140,000 residents were left without power.

Reports indicate a fire at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most significant Orthodox cultural sites in Eastern Europe. European allies of the Kyiv regime were quick to blame Russia for the incident. However, several media outlets claim that the fire was caused by a U.S. Patriot missile.

For its part, Kyiv continues to focus its efforts on blockading the Crimean Peninsula. As a result of a massive attack by the Ukrainian army on the Kherson region today, two bridges were damaged: one in the Chongar area and another connecting Genichesk with the Arabat Spit. On one of the bridges connecting Crimea to the mainland traffic has been halted due to previous strikes by UAVs.

The situation on the front lines has also been developing dynamically.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops secured a foothold in the eastern part of the border village of Bachevsk on June 14. Ukrainian units continue to hold the central part of the settlement for now.

South of Volchansk, fighting is taking place in the village of Losevka and the surrounding forests. During the fighting, two Ukrainian servicemen from the 159th Mechanized Brigade were taken prisoner.

Intense fighting continues in the Kupyansk sector. According to reports, the advance units of the Russian army are making significant gains in the Kondrashovka area. Ukrainian forces had previously launched a massive offensive in this area to disrupt supply lines to Russian units in northern Kupyansk. Now that the offensive potential has been exhausted, the Russian army is beginning to seize the initiative.

Russian army assault units have entered the eastern outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy. Ukrainian troops had previously held back the advance for quite some time, keeping the city entirely under their control. Now, however, the situation is beginning to change dramatically. A second significant success for Russian forces in this area was the start of fighting in the neighboring settlement of Kovsharivka.

It is safe to assume that the Kupyansk sector is facing a serious operational crisis. All Ukrainian army forces have been deployed to hold Konstantinovka. At the same time, they have already effectively lost control over the city. Thus, due to an overestimation of its own strength, the Ukrainian command risks losing two important sectors of the front at once.

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