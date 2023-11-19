Michael Shellenberger Exposes the Censorship Industrial Complex

Michael Shellenberger breaks down Renée DiResta's talk and introduction of the Censorship Industrial Complex and the government and Democrat / uni-party establishment desire to destroy the First Amendment and not allow any counter to the narrative they wish to spread.
#MichaelShellenberger #censorship #freespeech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.