Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michael Shellenberger Exposes the Censorship Industrial Complex
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago

Michael Shellenberger breaks down Renée DiResta's talk and introduction of the Censorship Industrial Complex and the government and Democrat / uni-party establishment desire to destroy the First Amendment and not allow any counter to the narrative they wish to spread.

#MichaelShellenberger #censorship #freespeech




Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshipdemocratsactivismfirst amendmentmisinformationstanfordmichael shellenbergervirality projectcensorship industrial complexrenee direstasio

