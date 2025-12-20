BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Gonzalez-Lima Interview - Methylene Blue: Another Road To Brain Health - Cutting Edge Health
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r66hayPmS6s

Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@cuttingedgehealthpodcast


Dr. Gonzalez-Lima Interview - Methylene Blue: Another Road To Brain Health - Cutting Edge Health


Francisco Gonzalez-Lima, PhD is one of the world’s leading neuroscientists and his research offers hope to millions of potential Alzheimer’s patients.


He’s spent decades researching what goes wrong that can lead to Alzheimer’s. It’s not the amyloid hypothesis which he calls “the world’s biggest bio-medical research mistake of his lifetime.” He’s found in 9 out of 10 cases of Alzheimer’s there is no inheritance or familial component. Instead, it’s an accumulation of lifestyle factors that lead to the disease. He discusses the danger of mid-life obesity, blood pressure, the thickness of the carotid artery wall, exercise, and diet.


Dr. Gonzalez-Lima’s research finds that a very low amount of methylene blue (of pharmaceutical USP purity) in the body can promote brain oxygen consumption by an enzyme called cytochrome oxidase to power the mitochondria. In his analysis of many Alzheimer’s brains he found an inhibition of cytochrome oxidase in all of them. Methylene blue supplementation compensates for that problem.


Safety disclaimer: It is believed that when methylene blue is given to patients taking antidepressants, especially SSRIs and SNRIs, high levels of serotonin can build up in the brain, causing toxicity. Also, anesthesia providers should be cognizant of this drug-drug interaction and associated sequelae.

methylene bluemethylene blue benefitsmethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue health effectsmethylene blue researchdr gonzalez lima interview methylene blue another road to brain health cutting edge healthdr gonzalez lima methylene bluedr gonzalez lima
