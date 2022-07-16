C60 Evo, the #1 Company Delivering 100% Pure ESS60 to the Public Direct from the Lab - Chris Burres

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Chris Burres, co-founder of C60 Evo talks about C60/ESS60 and the longevity study and how it helps support your immune system. Enjoy three different flavors of organic edible oils, and advanced facial serum infused with ESS60 and lip renewals as well. You won't find a better ESS60 (Pure Carbon 60) product on the market today! Note: the information in this video has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration or any other medical body. We do not aim to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. Information is shared for educational purposes only. You must consult your doctor before acting on any content in this video, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.