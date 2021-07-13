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EXPOSED !! WOMAN HAS BRAIN BLEED AND FAUCI SAYS GET OVER IT !! MUST WATCH !!
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232 views • July 13, 2021
Nobody has admitted that the vaccine was the cause. Has hemorrhagic stroke 18 hours after 2nd shot. We need to vaccinate Fauci about 10 times. I would like to give Fauci a brain bleed but he does not have a brain.
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