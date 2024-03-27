The Sound Money Movement Gains Momentum: A Deep Dive into Goldbacks! | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Goldback® is the world’s first physical, interchangeable, gold money, that is designed to accommodate even small transactions.

In this interview, David Morgan of The Morgan Report converses with Jeremy, the inventor of the Goldback, a unique form of currency backed by gold, and also discusses the concept of Silverbacks. The Goldback was created to facilitate easier transactions using gold in a durable, spendable form, addressing the inconvenience of using gold coins for everyday transactions. This innovation is seen as a significant advancement within the sound money movement, promoting the use of gold and silver as recognized currency.

