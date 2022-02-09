He’s acting as mouthpiece of Communist Party of China: Tejasvi Surya slams Rahul Gandhi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New Delhi, Feb 09 (ANI): Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the foreign policies on February 08, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya reacted and said that Rahul Gandhi is acting as mouthpiece of Communist Party of China. “Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge of foreign policy extends only to his foreign vacations. He comes to Parliament when not on foreign vacations; has no authority to lecture the Centre of its foreign policies. He is acting as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China,” said Tejasvi Surya.