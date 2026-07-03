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A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that on the night of July 2, the Russian Aerospace Forces, along with missile forces, launched the most powerful strike on Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation. As it turned out, the city of 'Kiev' and the settlements of the Kiev region were subjected to the most powerful missile attack, which lasted more than 6 hours. It is well known that during this attack, Russian forces used dozens of missiles of various types. In particular, we are talking about 'Iskander-M' ballistic missiles, 'Kalibr', 'Kh-101', and 'Kh-69' cruise missiles, as well as 'Zircon' hypersonic missiles. .......................................................................................................................................................................
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