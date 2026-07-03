BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KIEV is in ASHES: Russia for the First Time wiped out Zelensky's Bunker at a Depth of 50 meters
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10237 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
850 views • Yesterday

A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that on the night of July 2, the Russian Aerospace Forces, along with missile forces, launched the most powerful strike on Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation. As it turned out, the city of 'Kiev' and the settlements of the Kiev region were subjected to the most powerful missile attack, which lasted more than 6 hours. It is well known that during this attack, Russian forces used dozens of missiles of various types. In particular, we are talking about 'Iskander-M' ballistic missiles, 'Kalibr', 'Kh-101', and 'Kh-69' cruise missiles, as well as 'Zircon' hypersonic missiles. .......................................................................................................................................................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainekiev
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Garrison Vance
California Senate Panel Blocks Measure to Bar Sex Offenders From Holding Public Office

California Senate Panel Blocks Measure to Bar Sex Offenders From Holding Public Office

Douglas Harrington
California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

Chase Codewell
Clinton aide claims he can&#8217;t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Clinton aide claims he can’t recall why he said president visited Epstein island

Cassie B.
Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Mike Adams
Spain Launches Europe&#8217;s Largest Migrant Amnesty, With Over 1.3 Million Applicants

Spain Launches Europe’s Largest Migrant Amnesty, With Over 1.3 Million Applicants

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy