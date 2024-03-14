Create New Account
Ickonic - Gareth speaks with Michael Horn about “Billy” Eduard Albert Meier & UFOs.
World's Gone Mad
Published 19 hours ago

NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED.

"In addition to being the only scientifically proven UFO contactee, Billy Meier is the source of the most abundant, specific prophetically accurate scientific and world event related information. There are now well over 200 prophecies and predictions from Meier that have been corroborated"https://www.ickonic.com/Watch/2343 Also worth checking out:https://theyflyblog.com/

Keywords
vaccinescivil warww3warningtime travelufospredictionsprophesiesmichael hornbilly meiernuclear attackscovid

