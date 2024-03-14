Ickonic - Gareth speaks with Michael Horn about “Billy” Eduard Albert Meier & UFOs.

NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED.
"In addition to being the only scientifically proven UFO contactee, Billy Meier is the source of the most abundant, specific prophetically accurate scientific and world event related information. There are now well over 200 prophecies and predictions from Meier that have been corroborated"https://www.ickonic.com/Watch/2343 Also worth checking out:https://theyflyblog.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.