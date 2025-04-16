© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE -> https://youtu.be/RtthFZBW7E4
Netanyahu Dragging U.S. Into War With Iran? Jeffrey Sachs Warns Trump Of ‘World Ender’ Conflict
Renowned American author & economist Jeffrey Sachs has issued a stark warning to U.S. president Donald Trump over Israel’s nefarious designs in the Middle East. Apart from Gaza, Sachs accused Israel of waging wars in Yemen, Lebanon & Syria and added that Israel wants a war with Iran, believed to be the backer of several anti-Israel proxy groups in the Middle East. Sachs added that Trump is not doing much to stop Israel’s mayhem in the Middle East and warned that a potential war with Iran could be a ‘world ender.’ Watch this video for all the details.