Twitter Files & Wuhan Whistleblower: Truth Oozing Out Is Big Embarrassment to Power Elite
TruNews
Published a day ago |

A strange thing happened over the weekend in North Carolina. There was a power blackout in Moore County, sending residents in the dark for days. While blackouts are certainly not uncommon, especially in the winter in the South, what is uncommon is that officials are saying that this was a targeted blackout.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart will talk about this story and the latest developments in the attempts by NATO to draw Russia further into World War Three, and also the latest updates on the Twitter Files and the developing story of a Wuhan whistleblower. All these stories and more coming up on today’s TruNews.

Keywords
vladimir putinconstitutionnorth carolinatrunewsdonald trump2020 electionww3drone attacknatotargetedworld war threekremlinrick wilesdoc burkhartmassive fraudecohealthrussian oilpower blackoutdmitry medvedevnuclear bomberstwitter fileswuhan whistleblowerrussia airbasedr huffhunter bids

