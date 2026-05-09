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Trump Unleashes UFO Files | DayStar: Joni Lamb's Shocking Death at 65 | Hantavirus Scare | 5/8/26
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Weekly News Report! This week, pastors dropped some bombshell news of a secret meeting with high-level government officials, letting them know there was an incoming information drop about aliens, UFOs, UAPs, and extraterrestrial life. Sure enough, Trump dropped the UFO Files. Daystar's female lead, Joni Lamb, has passed away. Daystar is the 2nd largest Christian broadcast network in the world and has been embroiled in controversy stemming from a suspected cover-up of family allegations of SA. We'll also go over the Hantavirus scare, Thomas Massie in 1 point primary race, Data Centers rammed through, and Insane Gas Prices... Hard to keep track of all the things and people trying to control our lives, but we will try... All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-unleashes-ufo-files/

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