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A LOOK BACK AT THE HIGHWIRE.-- A tempting taste of still relevant programs from the past!
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50 views • October 09, 2021
A quick and tempting taste of just SOME of the important, compelling, and still relevant programs from the past. The Highwire has not just been about COVID-19, but many of the issues in the past shed light or lay the groundwork for understanding the current pandemic. You'll learn a lot from just the brief snippets in this overview!
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-look-back-at-the-highwire/
POSTED: October 8, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-look-back-at-the-highwire/
POSTED: October 8, 2021
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