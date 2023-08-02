7 Reasons to incorporate arugula into your diet. | It’s distinct flavor comes from sulforaphane, a known anti-cancer compound.

Arugulais notorious for its bitter taste, but its flavor is

actually more peppery than bitter. Its distinct flavor comes

from sulforaphane, a known anti-cancer compound.

2 years ago

