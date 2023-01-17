Secret Of Russian FSB Spy Revealed By Security Service of Ukraine

“The SBU counterintelligence exposed another FSB agent, as a result of a multi-stage special-forces raid in the Kiev region. A resident of Bila Tserkva, who was recruited by a sworn officer of the Russian special service in December last year, turned out to be that malicious person. After providing written consent to cooperate with the enemy, his colleague received the “Shadow” covername and a task to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. On the instructions of the FSB, he traveled around the area and secretly gathered intelligence about the Defense Forces units’ location in the region. First of all, the Russian agent tried to find the management headquarters, warehouses with artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, he gave the aggressor the coordinates of local critical infrastructure facilities, including power generating enterprises.”

