Secret Of Russian FSB Spy Revealed By Security Service of Ukraine

“The SBU counterintelligence exposed another FSB agent, as a result of a
multi-stage special-forces raid in the Kiev region. A resident of Bila
Tserkva, who was recruited by a sworn officer of the Russian special
service in December last year, turned out to be that malicious person.
After providing written consent to cooperate with the enemy, his
colleague received the “Shadow” covername and a task to conduct
intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. On the
instructions of the FSB, he traveled around the area and secretly
gathered intelligence about the Defense Forces units’ location in the
region. First of all, the Russian agent tried to find the management
headquarters, warehouses with artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of
Ukraine. In addition, he gave the aggressor the coordinates of local
critical infrastructure facilities, including power generating
enterprises.”
