Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Secret Of Russian FSB Spy Revealed By Security Service of Ukraine
8 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published 18 hours ago |

“The SBU counterintelligence exposed another FSB agent, as a result of a multi-stage special-forces raid in the Kiev region. A resident of Bila Tserkva, who was recruited by a sworn officer of the Russian special service in December last year, turned out to be that malicious person. After providing written consent to cooperate with the enemy, his colleague received the “Shadow” covername and a task to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. On the instructions of the FSB, he traveled around the area and secretly gathered intelligence about the Defense Forces units’ location in the region. First of all, the Russian agent tried to find the management headquarters, warehouses with artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, he gave the aggressor the coordinates of local critical infrastructure facilities, including power generating enterprises.”

Keywords
secretspyfsbof russian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket