💥Entire left-bank of Ukraine was under a combined attack by the Russian Armed Forces last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
56 views • 21 hours ago

💥The entire left-bank part of Ukraine was under a combined attack by the Russian Armed Forces last night

Strikes were recorded at the Zmievskaya TPP in Kharkov region, the Pridniprovskaya CHP in Dnepropetrovsk, the Kremenchug HPP in Kirovograd region, as well as on energy infrastructure in the Odessa, Zaporozhye and Kiev regions.

More: 💥💬The metro and electric transport have stopped working in Kharkov due to strikes on the energy sector.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the city because a "significant electricity deficit" has begun, Mayor Terekhov stated.

ADDING, Thomas Massie has NEVER accepted money from AIPAC, $0.00, so: 

 Israeli-American mega-donor Miriam Adelson is reportedly leading a multi-million dollar campaign to unseat Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.

Major pro-Israel contributors are backing a super PAC targeting Massie ahead of his 2026 primary, in part because of his outspoken criticism of U.S. support for Israel and foreign lobbying influence.

Massie has publicly identified Adelson, hedge-fund donor Paul Singer and hedge-funder John Paulson as key players in organizing the campaign against him.

While an exact $20 million figure hasn’t been publicly confirmed, the scale of spending and coordination signals a significant push by pro-Israel donors and the broader Republican establishment to remove one of their more independent voices.

