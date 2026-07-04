Pentagon Reinstates Flu Shot Mandate After Outbreak Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Pentagon reinstated mandatory flu vaccinations for Army, Navy, and Air Force recruits following significant Texas training outbreak.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ended longstanding flu vaccine mandate in April, emphasizing personal medical choice instead nationwide.
- Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland outbreak infected at least 222 recruits, hospitalized two, with one death under investigation ongoing.
- Military plans expanded vaccination requirements for deployed personnel and healthcare workers while monitoring outbreak developments closely nationwide.
- Policy reversal renewed debate over military readiness, vaccine effectiveness, informed consent, and individual medical autonomy balancing public health.
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore