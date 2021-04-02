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"We were sent for one who asked God" – A Holy Week Service
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10 views • April 02, 2021
From Exodus, to Jesus' farewell words at his Last Supper and promise to return, to this time, today, the meaning of Passover is shared as a gift from God.
This service is for Holy Week for people of all faiths, It is given at a church that was simply dedicated to God in 1982, and therefore, is a church to God, where all are welcome.
"As we have said before and as our Father has told unto you, there were many before the one who did ask and the one who did say unto our Father, 'Send thee those who knew and loved of our Father,” the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, spoke to us August 31, 1970. [See Jesus' farewell words and prayer to the Father in John 13:20 and 16:7-15, Acts 1:6-8.]
"And the one who asked our Father, and the ones we are preparing a way for, is, as thy would call it, Jesus Christ." (July 29, 1970, spiritual messengers of God)
"We were sent here but for one purpose, the preparation for the coming of the Messiah." (December 7, 1979)
For those who cannot come in person, here is the Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, service at a church to God for you. It is about the Passover, Holy Week, Jesus' farewell words at his last supper when he promised to return, and the spiritual messengers he asked the Father to send to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah in this time. It is given in hopes it will add to our understanding of the meaning of all these, what happened on April 3, 1970 as a bright heavenly light passed over Earth, and the gift of Life God gives. Toward the end, you will see two photos of light sent from God, taken near Easter in two recent years at the miraculous healing springs behind the church. And an unexpected vision is shared with you of the evening Jesus walked out of the tomb.
As the brightest light in the heavens passed over Earth in 1970, spiritual messengers of God arrived and began to speak through an unconscious man whose death had also just been passed over. They spoke from a town named Globe. Yet their message is for all who will hear.
"NEW WORDS SHALL BE WRITTEN UPON THE SKY...."
"We have come for one purpose, to prepare way for the coming of the Messiah upon the Earth. Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming." (Aka, spiritual messengers of God)
Listen, and you shall hear.
Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners in 1974 before climbing up a ladder to God, so that the spiritual messengers of God could come and speak to us in words we can hear: "This is not a religion. This is a philosophy. Each of you have your own religions, and that is how it should be."
Please join us – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more." Help to go on with this work, which is the preparation for the coming of the Messiah.
This service is for Holy Week for people of all faiths, It is given at a church that was simply dedicated to God in 1982, and therefore, is a church to God, where all are welcome.
"As we have said before and as our Father has told unto you, there were many before the one who did ask and the one who did say unto our Father, 'Send thee those who knew and loved of our Father,” the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, spoke to us August 31, 1970. [See Jesus' farewell words and prayer to the Father in John 13:20 and 16:7-15, Acts 1:6-8.]
"And the one who asked our Father, and the ones we are preparing a way for, is, as thy would call it, Jesus Christ." (July 29, 1970, spiritual messengers of God)
"We were sent here but for one purpose, the preparation for the coming of the Messiah." (December 7, 1979)
For those who cannot come in person, here is the Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, service at a church to God for you. It is about the Passover, Holy Week, Jesus' farewell words at his last supper when he promised to return, and the spiritual messengers he asked the Father to send to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah in this time. It is given in hopes it will add to our understanding of the meaning of all these, what happened on April 3, 1970 as a bright heavenly light passed over Earth, and the gift of Life God gives. Toward the end, you will see two photos of light sent from God, taken near Easter in two recent years at the miraculous healing springs behind the church. And an unexpected vision is shared with you of the evening Jesus walked out of the tomb.
As the brightest light in the heavens passed over Earth in 1970, spiritual messengers of God arrived and began to speak through an unconscious man whose death had also just been passed over. They spoke from a town named Globe. Yet their message is for all who will hear.
"NEW WORDS SHALL BE WRITTEN UPON THE SKY...."
"We have come for one purpose, to prepare way for the coming of the Messiah upon the Earth. Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming." (Aka, spiritual messengers of God)
Listen, and you shall hear.
Ray Elkins lovingly told listeners in 1974 before climbing up a ladder to God, so that the spiritual messengers of God could come and speak to us in words we can hear: "This is not a religion. This is a philosophy. Each of you have your own religions, and that is how it should be."
Please join us – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more." Help to go on with this work, which is the preparation for the coming of the Messiah.
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