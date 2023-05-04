MASSIVE MIGRANT INVASION from Costa Rica HEADED to UNITED STATES Border

JUST IN: scenes from May 3 - Massive convoy of migrant buses out of Costa Rica HEADED TO THE UNITED STATES Border — Title 42 expires on May 11th, 2023
There are CLOSE TO 1-MILLION MIGRANTS are preparing to cross the border as Title 42 expires.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654121829227954181
