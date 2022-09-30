Liver Congestion, Adrenal Fatigue, Detoxification & Improving Liver Health

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Liver Health
1:11 NEM Stress Response
4:14 Take Bitters for Digestion
4:29 Purgatives to Remove Toxins
5:00 Liver Tonics to Nourish
5:28 Fasting to Reset
6:59 Lifestyle and Liver
7:09 Avoid overeating
7:38 Relieve stress as much as possible
7:56 Increase Water Intake
8:53 Eat food that is cool, dry, light, sweet, and bitter
9:39 Cut back on heating foods and heating tastes,
9:46 Hot spices
9:56 Alcohol
10:00 Tomatoes
10:05 Coffee
10:16 Red meat
10:27 Exercise
11:11 Consultation & More Info