Liver Congestion, Adrenal Fatigue, Detoxification & Improving Liver Health

0:00 Introduction

0:12 Liver Health

1:11 NEM Stress Response

4:14 Take Bitters for Digestion

4:29 Purgatives to Remove Toxins

5:00 Liver Tonics to Nourish

5:28 Fasting to Reset

6:59 Lifestyle and Liver

7:09 Avoid overeating

7:38 Relieve stress as much as possible

7:56 Increase Water Intake

8:53 Eat food that is cool, dry, light, sweet, and bitter

9:39 Cut back on heating foods and heating tastes,

9:46 Hot spices

9:56 Alcohol

10:00 Tomatoes

10:05 Coffee

10:16 Red meat

10:27 Exercise

