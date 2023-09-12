⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (12 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30391), units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled five attacks by assault groups of the 110th Mechanised Brigade and the 101st Guard Brigade of AFU General Staff close to Avdeevka, Mayorsk and west of Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 255 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30392), units of the Vostok Group of Forces have launched a fire attack on deployment sites of units of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 140 servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, aviation has launched a strike on one ammunition depot of the 37th AFU Marine Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30393), units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled three attacks by 47th mechanised and 71st jaeger brigades of the AFU close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 35 enemy servicemen, one tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-manufactured Bradley armoured fighting vehicle and three vehicles.

▫️The enemy losses were U.S.-manufactured M777 and M-119 howitzers, two D-30 guns, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Ukrainian Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30394), as a result of active action by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, one attack by an assault group of the AFU 12th Special Operation Brigade has been repelled south of Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction (https://t.me/mod_russia/30395), as a result of actions by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, enemy manpower and hardware of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, 14th and 32nd mechanised brigades have been hit near Novoyegorovka, Sinkovka, and Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, French-manufactured TRF1 and D-20 howitzers, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Turkish-manufactured T-122 Sakarya MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In addition, one command and observation post of the 106th Territorial Defence Brigade has been hit near Novenkoye (Sumy region), and one ammunition depot of the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade of Ukraine near Gremyachka (Chernigov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, (https://t.me/mod_russia/30393) the enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen and five motor.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system has been hit, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised two ammunition depots of the AFU 44th Mechanised Brigade and the 114th Territorial Defence Brigade of Ukraine, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 143 areas

▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted four HIMARS and Uragan projectiles.

▫️In addition, 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kodema, Lipovoye, Klenovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikolayevka (Kherson region), and Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 467 airplanes, 248 helicopters, 6,669 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,793 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,150 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,346 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,927 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.