🚨🇺🇸 Unconfirmed speculative rumoured reports that DOGE have uncovered a mysterious Government Agency called B.O.T.S (Blocking out the Sun)





The BOTS Dept has allegedly received over $36,8552,748,485,962,682,666

In Federal Government funding to fund its operations all over the World.





Hopefully Trump & Musk will shut down BOTS asap.





Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1892261423096746294





Thumbnail: https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/





https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/





https://time.com/6258126/solar-geoengineering-billionaries-george-soros/





https://www.uniladtech.com/science/news/controversial-bill-gates-backed-plan-blocks-out-sun-379797-20241127





https://gizmodo.com/the-billionaire-plot-to-block-out-the-sun-2000517294





https://interestingengineering.com/science/harvards-plan-blot-out-sun-bill-gates





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2024-10-25/silicon-valley-s-elite-back-controversial-research-into-blocking-the-sun

https://newrepublic.com/article/174071/white-house-blocking-sun-geoengineering-solar-radiation-management





There's even a WordPlays on this topic:





https://www.wordplays.com/crossword-solver/blotting-out-the-sun-(7)





All of a sudden, it's Trump's idea:





https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-plan-blot-out-sun-opinion-2027251





idaho house - introduced a bill against geoengineering and sky spraying





https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/idaho-sb1064-and-sb1065-introduced/