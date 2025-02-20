© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇺🇸 Unconfirmed speculative rumoured reports that DOGE have uncovered a mysterious Government Agency called B.O.T.S (Blocking out the Sun)
The BOTS Dept has allegedly received over $36,8552,748,485,962,682,666
In Federal Government funding to fund its operations all over the World.
Hopefully Trump & Musk will shut down BOTS asap.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1892261423096746294
There's even a WordPlays on this topic:
All of a sudden, it's Trump's idea:
idaho house - introduced a bill against geoengineering and sky spraying
