Latest Message From Medjugorje to Seer Marija & Another Amazing Medjugorje Manifestation!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Aug 29, 2022 Brothers and sisters, there have been many miracles done by heaven over the years in Medjugorje.

These miracles are granted by the Holy Trinity and the Blessed Virgin Mary for us the children of faith.

Words cannot express our gratitude to heaven for granting us such wonderful graces. To see with Our Eyes, that which really we do not deserve to see.

Praised be God forever and ever in all his works.

Here is one such Miracle. THIS WAS TAKEN IN 2015 IN MEDJUGORJE.

AS YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE, THIS IS NOT JUST A CLOUD BUT THE BLESSED MOTHER MARY IN ALL HER BEAUTY. PRAISE JESUS FOREVER AND EVER.





Our Lady to Marija of Medjugorje on the 25th of August





Dear children! God permits me to be with you and to lead you on the way of peace, so that through personal peace, you build peace in the world. I am with you and intercede for you before my Son Jesus, that He may give you a strong faith and hope in a better future, which I desire to build up with you. You be courageous and do not be afraid, because God is with you. Thank you for having responded to my call.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk-_tbLT4Q0





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