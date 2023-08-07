BARACKKKARMA

Nobody wishes Karma was real more than myself. I know you and I can point to anecdotal stories where it appears Karma is in action. But let me ask you a question:

Was Abe Lincoln, JFK, Ghandi and MLKjr. assassinated?

Was Stalin, Mao, Hitler and the Kim family assassinated?

Four of the most righteous (okay JFK wasn't) and 4 of the most evil. If Karma is real, why isn't it going after Evil?

The answer: Because it isn't real.

Does that make me happy? No, it makes me angry and sad. But just because I want something to be true, doesn't make it true.

If you want evil to pay for its deeds, your gonna have to make it pay, because nothing else in this Universe will do so.