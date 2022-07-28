Against the People!! | Unrestricted Truths

Why is the Attorney General associating with state governors?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Dave Shestokas and James Grundvig discuss governors overreaching with their power, as well as cover how the Attorney General is responsible for representing the people.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:

https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-152/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!