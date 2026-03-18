EXCLUSIVE: ARE YOU AWAKE YET? - Max Igan Exposes The Epstein, Transhumanist & War Narratives!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Igan of The Crowhouse about the many false narratives plaguing the minds of the masses as we are overwhelmed with news daily of massive trafficking rings used by the "elites," World War 3, surveillance and more.





The normalization process is clearly by design to demoralize people into a state of stupor.





Beginning with an important question, "Who runs the world?" Of course there is something much larger than just some people in suits in a high tower telling people what to do. It's far darker than this.





From there, we delve into the narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and the trafficking ring which is essentially everywhere in media today. Stories about "jerky" among the 3 million latest emails. Are they putting this information out there strictly to demoralize the public?





Epstein was also a huge fan of transhumanism. Transhumanism and technocracy are major examples of how humanity is being devolved into brainwashed tools of a much larger machine. Out of chaos comes the new technocratic order.





Then there is of course the push for war throughout the world, a great example of the chaos meant to bring such order. From the Iran War to Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, Greenland, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and more.





In this video, Max Igan rips apart the false narratives and left-right paradigm plaguing discussion today.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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