Patriot Survival Dehydrated Water (Infomercial Parody of Patriot channels)

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This video was made a couple years ago to poke fun at people who try to sell you a ton of products in their videos. Usually they try selling cheap Chinese junk to you with the word "PATRIOT" on it, or "SURVIVAL." So naturally, I named this mock product, "Patriot Survival" Dehydrated Water - Just Add Water.