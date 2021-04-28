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The Real Goals of The Great Reset - Dr. Carrie Madej
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316 views • April 28, 2021
- Culling the population
- Controlling the survivors
- Their real purpose for trans-humanism
- Submitting to patented DNA structures in "vaccines" LEGALLY gives patent owner the ownership over you (the laws are already on the books)
- Nano-technology in the injections allows them to know every vital aspect of your body and mind state and the ability to manipulate it
- Basically the self-called "elite" are legally turning everyone who consents into their own personal trad-able commodity
- Who's really behind all this
- Who wins in the end
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ
- Controlling the survivors
- Their real purpose for trans-humanism
- Submitting to patented DNA structures in "vaccines" LEGALLY gives patent owner the ownership over you (the laws are already on the books)
- Nano-technology in the injections allows them to know every vital aspect of your body and mind state and the ability to manipulate it
- Basically the self-called "elite" are legally turning everyone who consents into their own personal trad-able commodity
- Who's really behind all this
- Who wins in the end
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ
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