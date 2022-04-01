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On becoming a US National, Links to David Straight videos
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122 views • April 01, 2022
Watch these videos. David Straight, US National, Patriot< truly a free man.
There are 5, they are not short, or for the weak minded. But they may set you free… pay attention and take notes.
#1
https://youtu.be/xh_ZbLjNd7Y
#2
https://youtu.be/3EKDC9H0aZU
#3
https://youtu.be/EU6fWPPDLdQ
#4
https://youtu.be/Phf83_HZ9FQ
#5
https://youtu.be/Ar-tD2axYz4
I searched around a bit and found some of the forms he talks about, here
https://mhsbc.neocities.org/DavidStraight/
There are 5, they are not short, or for the weak minded. But they may set you free… pay attention and take notes.
#1
https://youtu.be/xh_ZbLjNd7Y
#2
https://youtu.be/3EKDC9H0aZU
#3
https://youtu.be/EU6fWPPDLdQ
#4
https://youtu.be/Phf83_HZ9FQ
#5
https://youtu.be/Ar-tD2axYz4
I searched around a bit and found some of the forms he talks about, here
https://mhsbc.neocities.org/DavidStraight/
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