Chinese Bio-Lab Raided

Dangerous Pathogens Found Ready To Be Released Against Americans
* Deadly viruses and pathogens were likely to be used to create another plandemic.
* A secret Chinese-owned biolab — with thousands of vials of bacterial and viral agents — has been uncovered in California.
* Veteran investigative journalist Michael Yon joins us to discuss the disturbing report of a ChiCom biolab near Fresno CA — as well as the massive invasion of Chinese nationals at the southern border.
* America is under biological attack.
* Are there more labs spread across the U.S.?
The Stew Peters Show | 1 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v33xcyb-invasion-alert-chinese-biolab-raided-in-california-deadly-viruses-to-be-rel.html
