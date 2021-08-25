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Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - ENDGAME - A Film By MrTruthBomb
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100 views • August 25, 2021
Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - ENDGAME - A Film By MrTruthBomb
- A Film By MrTruthBomb
https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
In this film we will take a closer look at how the sheeple have reacted to their freedoms being taken away, the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
- A Film By MrTruthBomb
https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
In this film we will take a closer look at how the sheeple have reacted to their freedoms being taken away, the media fear based propaganda campaign and the vaccine, which was the inevitable Endgame of the Plandemic to facilitate the Deep State Great Reset.
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