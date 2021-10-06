© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** GLOBALIST ELITE WORLD WIDE BANKING CARTEL GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY ** - InfoWars/Reese – 05/Oct/2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
133 views • October 06, 2021
** The Big Banks Are Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity
- InfoWars, Gregg Reese – 06/Oct/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=615dc5054daba232a27fe9e2
-- The Great Reset is the end of individual freedom
Comments:
• Yes, they do consider us livestock, as commanded them by their Pedo-goD in the bible. Judeo-Pagan tribe of Dan = Bankers and Euro-Royalty
• I say no all the time. "No no no no no no." Anything solved? No. We are still not speaking their language. Until we do, they will never back down. Their side has all of the weapons of war, the media, the politicians, the judges, the schools, and the corporations. Our side is going to have to come up with something more convincing than just, "no." In fact, they're like rapists. "No" only excites them. They just enjoy the rape all the more, but "no" with a ball bat up side of their head has a completely distinct message, same word but completely different meanings.
• WAR Crimes against humanity. They have declared WAR against the world.
• You are never to recover this without the sacrifice needed to satisfy YH the originator of your punishment.. And NO the third world country are not to recover either.. Yes the banks are war criminals and should completely be revamped.. How about starting by not paying taxes ya dumb down slave of a species eh? get your shit together and BRING MONSANTO HEADS CUT FROM THE NECKS UP BEFORE YH HALL OF CHOICE freedom will be rewarded in exchange WELCOME HOME !
• Very well done Greg, bravo! Over the target. Modern banking exploits people through usury. There are a hand full of banks left in the world that hold the biblical/Quranic teachings of usury and operate as fee-based only. Not coincidentally they are the ones always being invaded. Read Dante’s Inferno - “Sodomites and Usurers share the 7th circle of hell. Sodomites take what is fertile (sex) and make it sterile, and Usurers take what is sterile (money) and make it fertile.” Money is designed to be tied to labor, not interest, otherwise it ends up in the hands of the few. Every. Single. Time
• No, the bankers of the world are guilty of financing crimes against humanity. They never do the dirty work, the just loan the money that pays those who do the dirty work. Guilty none the less.
• THE AMERICANS ARE ALWAYS THE LAST TO CATCH ON TO ANYTHING!! WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!
• The globalist ultra-rich cartel owners(UK/German royals, Thyssens, Krupps, Karl Schwab, Vatican/Pope Francis, Rockefellers, Fords, Bill Gates, CCP, Saudi sheiks Ted Turner etc.) are implementing their "Great Reset" to reduce world human population 99.9%(Gates and Turner have stated publically they want population "reduced" by billions. UK Prince Phillip wanted to be reincarnated as a deadly virus). This is the most dangerous period in human history. Millions will die soon from the covid shots. The spike proteins in the mrna covid shots trigger the body to attack its own organs which are gradually liquefied. The shots also cause massive blood clots, sterility and contain nanotech interacting with the 5G grid to create AI hive mind controlled bio robots. These covid shots are experimental. Thousands are already dying and millions more in a few years from the covid mrna shots and 5G.
• Crimes against Humanity? America will get the Department of Injustice to go after these science monsters but after Build Back Better and Oct 18th planned Default, you will be prosecuted for speaking the truth in Amerika. Texas needs to merge with Mexico so 70 million can sneak over the border from this blood lust purge. After the believers continue taking a stand, and reject taking the vax, what will they use for the next attack? Take your property with the new Super weaponized IRS? Take the Guns? Take the Bank Accounts? PSYCHOPATHS NEVER STOP UNTIL THEY ARE LOCKED UP.
• I didn't get my medical pack from our government..
• just who are the Zionist Jews?
• Description of Zionist: they have red hair or brown reddish, or orange, as most of Americans do
1. The hazard race, located above the Caucus mountains in Russia
2. Their blood type is negative not positive
3. Caucus mountains- Caucasian
4. Google Cro-Magnon red hair
5. Google Bill Clinton pictures young
6. They immigrated to Europe after the Mongol invasion
7. They are atheists and became Jews and Christians for political reasons
8. They never gave up their hazard identity
9. They removed Europe’s Christianity
10. They transformed europe.
11. When they discovered USA.
12. USA is the land of opportunities for hazards. Irish hazards British hazard. French. Spanish. German The Quran says the sun rises from the east to the west if a person read. youtu.be/QvjbjphmJdg
13. Bolshevik revolution transformed Russia to soviet
14. They nuked Japanese children.
15. I’m just saying truth. Operation Barbarossa --invasion of Russia, means red beard= Barbarossa
- InfoWars, Gregg Reese – 06/Oct/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=615dc5054daba232a27fe9e2
-- The Great Reset is the end of individual freedom
Comments:
• Yes, they do consider us livestock, as commanded them by their Pedo-goD in the bible. Judeo-Pagan tribe of Dan = Bankers and Euro-Royalty
• I say no all the time. "No no no no no no." Anything solved? No. We are still not speaking their language. Until we do, they will never back down. Their side has all of the weapons of war, the media, the politicians, the judges, the schools, and the corporations. Our side is going to have to come up with something more convincing than just, "no." In fact, they're like rapists. "No" only excites them. They just enjoy the rape all the more, but "no" with a ball bat up side of their head has a completely distinct message, same word but completely different meanings.
• WAR Crimes against humanity. They have declared WAR against the world.
• You are never to recover this without the sacrifice needed to satisfy YH the originator of your punishment.. And NO the third world country are not to recover either.. Yes the banks are war criminals and should completely be revamped.. How about starting by not paying taxes ya dumb down slave of a species eh? get your shit together and BRING MONSANTO HEADS CUT FROM THE NECKS UP BEFORE YH HALL OF CHOICE freedom will be rewarded in exchange WELCOME HOME !
• Very well done Greg, bravo! Over the target. Modern banking exploits people through usury. There are a hand full of banks left in the world that hold the biblical/Quranic teachings of usury and operate as fee-based only. Not coincidentally they are the ones always being invaded. Read Dante’s Inferno - “Sodomites and Usurers share the 7th circle of hell. Sodomites take what is fertile (sex) and make it sterile, and Usurers take what is sterile (money) and make it fertile.” Money is designed to be tied to labor, not interest, otherwise it ends up in the hands of the few. Every. Single. Time
• No, the bankers of the world are guilty of financing crimes against humanity. They never do the dirty work, the just loan the money that pays those who do the dirty work. Guilty none the less.
• THE AMERICANS ARE ALWAYS THE LAST TO CATCH ON TO ANYTHING!! WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!
• The globalist ultra-rich cartel owners(UK/German royals, Thyssens, Krupps, Karl Schwab, Vatican/Pope Francis, Rockefellers, Fords, Bill Gates, CCP, Saudi sheiks Ted Turner etc.) are implementing their "Great Reset" to reduce world human population 99.9%(Gates and Turner have stated publically they want population "reduced" by billions. UK Prince Phillip wanted to be reincarnated as a deadly virus). This is the most dangerous period in human history. Millions will die soon from the covid shots. The spike proteins in the mrna covid shots trigger the body to attack its own organs which are gradually liquefied. The shots also cause massive blood clots, sterility and contain nanotech interacting with the 5G grid to create AI hive mind controlled bio robots. These covid shots are experimental. Thousands are already dying and millions more in a few years from the covid mrna shots and 5G.
• Crimes against Humanity? America will get the Department of Injustice to go after these science monsters but after Build Back Better and Oct 18th planned Default, you will be prosecuted for speaking the truth in Amerika. Texas needs to merge with Mexico so 70 million can sneak over the border from this blood lust purge. After the believers continue taking a stand, and reject taking the vax, what will they use for the next attack? Take your property with the new Super weaponized IRS? Take the Guns? Take the Bank Accounts? PSYCHOPATHS NEVER STOP UNTIL THEY ARE LOCKED UP.
• I didn't get my medical pack from our government..
• just who are the Zionist Jews?
• Description of Zionist: they have red hair or brown reddish, or orange, as most of Americans do
1. The hazard race, located above the Caucus mountains in Russia
2. Their blood type is negative not positive
3. Caucus mountains- Caucasian
4. Google Cro-Magnon red hair
5. Google Bill Clinton pictures young
6. They immigrated to Europe after the Mongol invasion
7. They are atheists and became Jews and Christians for political reasons
8. They never gave up their hazard identity
9. They removed Europe’s Christianity
10. They transformed europe.
11. When they discovered USA.
12. USA is the land of opportunities for hazards. Irish hazards British hazard. French. Spanish. German The Quran says the sun rises from the east to the west if a person read. youtu.be/QvjbjphmJdg
13. Bolshevik revolution transformed Russia to soviet
14. They nuked Japanese children.
15. I’m just saying truth. Operation Barbarossa --invasion of Russia, means red beard= Barbarossa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.