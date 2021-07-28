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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-28-2021 Be Positive And Prepare! Because They Sure Are!
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70 views • July 28, 2021
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Solutions and positivity in the face of the fabricated emergencies they are creating!
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Article Links:
https://ruraltraining.org/course/mgt-433/
https://www.arnorth.army.mil/JFLCC/Covid-19-Response/
Thumbnail Link:
https://ruraltraining.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/MGT-433-Photo-1-800x450.jpg
Solutions and positivity in the face of the fabricated emergencies they are creating!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://ruraltraining.org/course/mgt-433/
https://www.arnorth.army.mil/JFLCC/Covid-19-Response/
Thumbnail Link:
https://ruraltraining.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/MGT-433-Photo-1-800x450.jpg
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