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MOTHER MURDER! Freedomain Call In
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22 views • September 27, 2020
Dear Stefan:
For the past few years I've been living in hell because of an abusive relationship (my parents). They are extremely violent, and have been treating me like complete shit because of my mental illness. Almost every day I'm disrespected and made to feel extremely uncomfortable. Fights break out every few days and they make me way more depressed. Somehow I managed to make it, so far. The only thing I want right now is to leave and never look back, but I still don't make enough to get myself a place and I don't think they will let me leave on good terms. What should I do?
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For the past few years I've been living in hell because of an abusive relationship (my parents). They are extremely violent, and have been treating me like complete shit because of my mental illness. Almost every day I'm disrespected and made to feel extremely uncomfortable. Fights break out every few days and they make me way more depressed. Somehow I managed to make it, so far. The only thing I want right now is to leave and never look back, but I still don't make enough to get myself a place and I don't think they will let me leave on good terms. What should I do?
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: https://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: https://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: https://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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