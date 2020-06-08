Ask Not What The Corbett Report Can Do For You...

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36773
Thank you to all those helping to spread the word about the Who Is Bill Gates? documentary. Whether it be making flyers, mirroring the video, providing subtitles or just spreading the word, all such help is appreciated. Leave any good ideas/examples in the comments section and let's encourage others to lend a hand.