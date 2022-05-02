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AUSTRALIA Honest Government Ad | Net Zero by 2050 featuring Greta Thunberg
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175 views • May 02, 2022
The Government™ has made an ad about Net Zero by 2050 and it’s surprisingly honest and informative.
👉 Watch the companion podcast to this Honest Government Ad, with Greta Thunberg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MibVp...
👉 CREDITS
🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
🔹 Acted by Zoë Amanda Wilson: https://www.facebook.com/ZoeAmandaWilson
🔹 Voiced by Lucy Cahill
🔹 Animations by Brent Cataldo: https://twitter.com/yahtzio
🌟 Special thanks to Greta Thunberg for delivering the authorized-by message: https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg
🔹 Thanks to The Australia Institute for expert research assistance: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAusInsti...
🔹 Thanks to Peter Kalmus, Dbot, Adso, Damian and Ellen for script feedback and support
🔹 Thermometer graph is a modified version of the Climate Action Tracker graph by Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute: https://climateactiontracker.org/glob...
🔹 Footage courtesy of Extinction Rebellion: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYTh...
🔹 Music by PMWA: https://audiojungle.net/item/timelaps...
👉 FURTHER READING:
🔹 The temperature figures I used will no-doubt change in the future (hopefully for the better), but I based them on the latest available today (Nov 2021): https://twitter.com/ClimateRsrc/statu...
🔹 The paths to Net Zero by 2050 section was inspired by this piece by Tim Baxter: https://timinclimate.medium.com/while...
🔹 "Fossil fuel industry gets subsidies of $11m a minute, IMF finds" https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
🔹 Bonnie Waring, "There aren’t enough trees in the world to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be" https://theconversation.com/there-are...
🔹 Also very good for graphs is this by Brad Plumer and Nadja Popovich, "Yes, There Has Been Progress on Climate. No, It’s Not Nearly Enough" https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2...
🔹 Peter Kalmus, "Forget plans to lower emissions by 2050 – this is deadly procrastination" https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
🔹 Greta Thunberg, "There are no real climate leaders yet – who will step up at Cop26?" https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
👉 Watch the companion podcast to this Honest Government Ad, with Greta Thunberg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MibVp...
👉 CREDITS
🔹 Produced by Patrons of The Juice Media
🔹 Written by Giordano for The Juice Media
🔹 Acted by Zoë Amanda Wilson: https://www.facebook.com/ZoeAmandaWilson
🔹 Voiced by Lucy Cahill
🔹 Animations by Brent Cataldo: https://twitter.com/yahtzio
🌟 Special thanks to Greta Thunberg for delivering the authorized-by message: https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg
🔹 Thanks to The Australia Institute for expert research assistance: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAusInsti...
🔹 Thanks to Peter Kalmus, Dbot, Adso, Damian and Ellen for script feedback and support
🔹 Thermometer graph is a modified version of the Climate Action Tracker graph by Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute: https://climateactiontracker.org/glob...
🔹 Footage courtesy of Extinction Rebellion: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYTh...
🔹 Music by PMWA: https://audiojungle.net/item/timelaps...
👉 FURTHER READING:
🔹 The temperature figures I used will no-doubt change in the future (hopefully for the better), but I based them on the latest available today (Nov 2021): https://twitter.com/ClimateRsrc/statu...
🔹 The paths to Net Zero by 2050 section was inspired by this piece by Tim Baxter: https://timinclimate.medium.com/while...
🔹 "Fossil fuel industry gets subsidies of $11m a minute, IMF finds" https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
🔹 Bonnie Waring, "There aren’t enough trees in the world to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be" https://theconversation.com/there-are...
🔹 Also very good for graphs is this by Brad Plumer and Nadja Popovich, "Yes, There Has Been Progress on Climate. No, It’s Not Nearly Enough" https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2...
🔹 Peter Kalmus, "Forget plans to lower emissions by 2050 – this is deadly procrastination" https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
🔹 Greta Thunberg, "There are no real climate leaders yet – who will step up at Cop26?" https://www.theguardian.com/commentis...
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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