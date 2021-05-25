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Solomon Zion Community of Bayelsa State Nigeria crying against Shell and government injustice.
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1 view • May 25, 2021
Shell careful removed Solomon Zion Community from its EIA by so doing denied of inclusion in the development and benefits for impacted area of Shell's operational coverage. More so it is with the government against the Community and devastation of the inhabitation, of the Bayelsa deep sea port.
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