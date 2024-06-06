Rock star 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections

I hope she recovers and figures out what happened. Not likely though. It appears that she is still wearing a Covid mask in 2024. Probably taking all of the new vaccines. @iamhalsey "long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now."

"While the singer didn't specify the health ailments represented by several shots and snippets in the hospital, they did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Halsey is manifesting a newer, healthier Halsey for their 30s. The 29-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, hinted at some serious medical issues while dropping their latest single "The End" from their forthcoming fifth album.

It also appears that their recent challenges have been reflected in their musical output. Video montages they shared incorporate time in the studio and time in the hospital, while the lyrics of "The End" echo their messages that they have been dealing with some serious health concerns."

"Halsey has been diagnosed with Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, Sjögren syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). On June 4, 2024, Halsey revealed that she has been diagnosed with Lupus and battled Leukemia."

"in 2018, Halsey spoke openly about her endometriosis and the pain it causes at the Blossom Ball, which is run by the Endometriosis Foundation of America. She said at the event, "Sometimes I'm bloated, I'm on an IV, I'm sick, I'm on medicine, and I'm backstage, terrified that I'm going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show." She told the event's attendees that she wanted to speak out about her condition, because the media often portrays her as having perfect physical health despite her health struggles. In January 2017, she underwent surgery in an attempt to lessen the pain caused by the condition. She has not disclosed what type of surgery she underwent."

