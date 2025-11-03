BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zaporizhzhia Front. Bloody battles in Stepnohirsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
40 views • 1 day ago

Zaporizhzhia Front. Bloody battles in Stepnohirsk

In the daily reports about the successes of our Army in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, news from the Zaporizhzhia city of Stepnohirsk got lost, where the paratroopers of the 7th Guards Airborne Assault Division, Orders of Alexander Nevsky and Suvorov, Red Banner, Order of Kutuzov (mountain) are systematically destroying the enemy and gradually pushing them out of the residential areas.

The tactics of the assault units here are characterized by essentially a hunt for groups of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers by Russian Airborne reconnaissance, who then call in artillery strikes on the enemy positions.

Thanks to this, the assault units infiltrate further and as soon as the Ukrainian militants reveal themselves, they storm their positions.

It is difficult to draw a clear front line in this case, but it can be said with confidence that it is strictly contraindicated for enemy soldiers to be in the city center if they want to preserve their lives.

🇷🇺The fighting is extremely intense, progress comes at a high cost. The enemy daily throws fresh forces from the rear in armored vehicles (even using tanks), Ukrainian vehicles are burned by our drones, and it all repeats again. The enemy does not care about losses and wants to stop our advance at any cost.

"We are not the Ministry of Health, we will not warn," - Guards 7th Airborne Assault Division (mountain)


Two majors

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
